Throwback Thursday: When Nayanthara, Atlee and Priya came together to celebrate Vignesh Shivan’s birthday

Atlee Kumar, who has given some blockbuster movies, is a close friend of Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara. On Vignesh Shivan’s birthday last year, Atlee and his wife Priya came together with Nayanthara and had a birthday bast.

We all know that Kollywood director Vignesh Shivan has an enormous number of friends in the industry. From critically acclaimed actor Vijay Sethupathi to music director Anirudh Ravichander, the director’s friends have often shared photos with him on social media. Atlee Kumar, who has given some blockbuster movies, is also a close friend of Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara. On Vignesh Shivan’s birthday last year, Atlee and his wife Priya came together with Nayanthara and had a birthday bast.

Taking to his Instagram space, Atlee shared a photo of all of them in matching black outfits and they celebrated his birthday. Sharing the photo, Atlee wrote on Instagram, “Happy b day thaliva @wikkiofficial love u Nanba”. The photo by itself was a celebration to the fans of all the four celebrities. Meanwhile, on the work front, Vignesh Shivan’s next directorial venture is Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, which has Nayanthara, Samantha Akkineni and Vijay Sethupathi as the lead actors.

Check out his post here:

Also Read: Nayanthara is Vignesh Shivan’s snuggle bunny and these THROWBACK vacay photos are proof

On the other hand, Atlee has not yet officially announced his next directorial venture. Media reports suggest that he will be directing Bollywood star ’s next film. Some reports also suggest that he will be joining hands with Thalapathy Vijay yet again. His next venture into production is Adhaghaaram. Nayanthara, meanwhile, has a line up of films in her kitty. She will be next seen in devotional drama Mookuthi Amman by RJ Balaji. She also has Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe directed by Siruthai Siva.

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×