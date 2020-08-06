  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp
  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Throwback Thursday: When Nayanthara, Atlee and Priya came together to celebrate Vignesh Shivan’s birthday

Atlee Kumar, who has given some blockbuster movies, is a close friend of Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara. On Vignesh Shivan’s birthday last year, Atlee and his wife Priya came together with Nayanthara and had a birthday bast.
26590 reads Mumbai
Throwback Thursday: When Nayanthara, Atlee and Priya came together to celebrate Vignesh Shivan’s birthdayThrowback Thursday: When Nayanthara, Atlee and Priya came together to celebrate Vignesh Shivan’s birthday
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

We all know that Kollywood director Vignesh Shivan has an enormous number of friends in the industry. From critically acclaimed actor Vijay Sethupathi to music director Anirudh Ravichander, the director’s friends have often shared photos with him on social media. Atlee Kumar, who has given some blockbuster movies, is also a close friend of Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara. On Vignesh Shivan’s birthday last year, Atlee and his wife Priya came together with Nayanthara and had a birthday bast.

Taking to his Instagram space, Atlee shared a photo of all of them in matching black outfits and they celebrated his birthday. Sharing the photo, Atlee wrote on Instagram, “Happy b day thaliva @wikkiofficial love u Nanba”. The photo by itself was a celebration to the fans of all the four celebrities. Meanwhile, on the work front, Vignesh Shivan’s next directorial venture is Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, which has Nayanthara, Samantha Akkineni and Vijay Sethupathi as the lead actors.

Check out his post here:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happy b day thaliva @wikkiofficial love u Nanba

A post shared by Atlee (@atlee47) on

Also Read: Nayanthara is Vignesh Shivan’s snuggle bunny and these THROWBACK vacay photos are proof

On the other hand, Atlee has not yet officially announced his next directorial venture. Media reports suggest that he will be directing Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan’s next film. Some reports also suggest that he will be joining hands with Thalapathy Vijay yet again. His next venture into production is Adhaghaaram. Nayanthara, meanwhile, has a line up of films in her kitty. She will be next seen in devotional drama Mookuthi Amman by RJ Balaji. She also has Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe directed by Siruthai Siva.

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Michele Morrone replies to THIRSTY COMMENTS and answers many more interesting questions
Rakhi Special: How well does Meezaan Jaaferi & Alaviaa Jaaferi know each other?
From the Bachchan family to Kriti Sanon: Here’s how stars celebrated Raksha Bandhan last year
Friendship’s day special: Shantanu Maheshwari, Kunwar Amar & Dil Dosti Dance Team REUNION
Rhea Chakraborty’s tearful video to Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend’s statements about the actor
Swastika Mukherjee’s EXPOSES Bollywood: Bengali actors don’t get chances like South & Punjabi stars
All about Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Family seeking help of Bihar Police to Rhea Chakraborty’s plea to SC
Team Kangana Ranaut and Swara Bhasker are in no mood to spare each other as they spark a verbal fight
Kiara Advani Birthday Special: Stunning traditional appearances of the star at celebrity weddings
From Bihar Police visiting late Sushant Singh’s bank to shocking statements by Ankita Lokhande
Kiara Advani on love, relationships, struggles and break-ups

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement