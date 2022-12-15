Throwback Thursday: When Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan won us over with their cuteness, 'Happiness is feeding her'

Lady Superstar Nayanthara and director Vignesh Shivan never fail to provide the fans with couple goals whenever they make an appearance together. The Power duo have been with each other through various phases from being co-workers to becoming friends, to being in a live-in relationship, to being married, and to now becoming parents. Although the actress is not on social media, the filmmaker makes sure to include the fans in every milestone of their lives.

Back in May this year, these two once again brightened our screens with their cuteness. Vignesh Shivan took to his Instagram handle and posted a cute video where the couple can be seen enjoying a lavish feast. However, the highlight of the clip is when the filmmaker feeds his lady love with his own hands, "Time to eat well...Happiness is feeding her with the best of local food! From a Favourite seafood restaurant...the only places we enjoy eating are these nice houses with such tasty food and awesome people."