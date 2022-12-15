Throwback Thursday: When Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan won us over with their cuteness, 'Happiness is feeding her'
Power couple Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan have been shelling relationship goals for several years now. Take a look at this throwback video of the lovebirds feasting on some lavish delicious feast.
Lady Superstar Nayanthara and director Vignesh Shivan never fail to provide the fans with couple goals whenever they make an appearance together. The Power duo have been with each other through various phases from being co-workers to becoming friends, to being in a live-in relationship, to being married, and to now becoming parents. Although the actress is not on social media, the filmmaker makes sure to include the fans in every milestone of their lives.
Back in May this year, these two once again brightened our screens with their cuteness. Vignesh Shivan took to his Instagram handle and posted a cute video where the couple can be seen enjoying a lavish feast. However, the highlight of the clip is when the filmmaker feeds his lady love with his own hands, "Time to eat well...Happiness is feeding her with the best of local food! From a Favourite seafood restaurant...the only places we enjoy eating are these nice houses with such tasty food and awesome people."
Check out the post below:
Connect
On the professional front, Nayanthara will next grace the silver screens with a horror thriller titled Connect. Going by the recently released trailer of the drama, the project revolves around a nuclear family, comprising of a couple played by Nayanthara and Vinay Rai. They live with their teenage daughter. However, their uneventful lives take a major turn when they notice a sudden change in their daughter's behavior. As they try to find out the reason for his unexpected change, they learn something in the process that leaves them shocked to the core.
Financed by Vignesh Shivan, under his home banner Rowdy Picture, the venture stars Sathyaraj, Anupam Kher, and Haniya Nafisa in pivotal roles, along with others. Connect is slated to release in the theatres by 22 December this year.
Also Read: Connect trailer out: Nayanthara is set to give you sleepless nights with this spine-chilling horror thriller
A post-graduate in journalism, Prachi is a movie buff whose every thought is inspired by the silver screen. She is someo... Read more