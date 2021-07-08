Throwback Thursday: When powerhouse performers Keerthy Suresh and Vidya Balan bonded like BFFs; PHOTOS

Fangirl Keerthy Suresh met Vidya Balan at an awards event in 2019. Let's look back at their stunning photos today.

One of the most sought-after heroines in the South Indian film industry, Keerthy Suresh has earned a massive fan following and immense recognition for her acting chops in films like Mahanati, Rang De and many others. She sure knows how to turn enough heads with her style statement and onscreen persona. Back in 2019, Keerthy had treated us with some stunning photos of herself with Vidya Balan. Fangirl Keerthy Suresh met Vidya Balan at an awards event in 2019. Let's look back at their stunning photos today.

In 2019, Keerthy Suresh grabbed the opportunity to meet Vidya Balan and they were seen bonding like BFFs. The powerhouse performers were seen posing happily for the shutterbugs and left us talking about their candid moments. After the awards night, Keerthy Suresh went on to share a few photos of her with Vidya Balan and wrote, "It was such a pleasure meeting you @vidya_balan mam." Vidya also shared a photo with Keerthy on Instagram story and wrote, "Was so happy to meet Keerthy in person." Also joining them at the TSR-TV9 National Film Awards for 2017-18 and 2018-19 were Rakul Preet Singh, Pooja Hegde, Aditi Rao Hydari and Raashii Khanna.

On the work front, Keerthy Suresh has some big projects in the kitty including Annaatthe alongside Rajinikanth. She is set to resume shooting of Mahesh Babu co-starrer upcoming film Sarkaru Vaari Paata.

Keerthy will also be seen opposite Tovino Thomas in the Malayalam film Vaashi and alongside director Selvaraghavan in Saani Kaayidham, which marks his acting debut.

