Throwback Thursday: When Prabhas fulfilled the last wish of his fan battling Cancer

Fans of the actor are always raving about the star's generosity and here's another anecdote that wins our heart yet again.

Prabhas is known for his larger-than-life role in Baahubali franchise. Not only on-screen but Prabhas is also known for being a big-hearted person in real. Recently another heart touching story of the Saaho star went viral after one of his close friends revealed how Prabhas left the shoot and rushed to meet his fan battling Cancer. During a recent interview, Prabhas' friend revealed about this incident and it is winning hearts. He went on to share that there is always a cute person inside Prabhas and despite being a Pan-India star, he is connected to his homeland Bhimavaram, the home town of Raju, Prabhas.

Prabhas' close friend further made a revelation that the actor's 20-year-old fan who was on the last stage of cancer expressed his last wish that he wants to meet Prabhas. On knowing about it, the actor left the shoot immediately and rushed to meet his fan at a hospital. The actor not only met but also spent a few hours with him during the last days of his life. A few days after Prabhas met him, the boy passed away. However, the Baahubali star gave him immense happiness while he was fighting for life. Fans of the actor are always raving about the star's generosity and here's another anecdote that wins out heart yet again.

On the work front, Prabhas has back to back big-budget projects- Adipurush, Salaar and untitled Prabhas 21 with , Amitabh Bachchan.

He is also looking forward to the grand release of 'Radhe Shyam', co-starring Pooja Hegde. With Radhe Shyam, Prabhas is donning upon the lover boy hat after almost a decade.

Credits :News18

