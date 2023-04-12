Throwback Thursday: When Prabhas' uncle Krishnam Raju enjoyed debut film Eeswar during last days on deathbed

Prabhas, the pan-Indian superstar, was launched by his uncle into the Telugu film industry. He made his debut as the protagonist in Jayanth C Paranjee's film Eeshwar in 2002, which showed his total mass avatar that Telugu audiences love. The movie is one of Prabhas' classic films. And not just audiences, it's his late uncle Krishnam Raju's favourite movies as well. Here's a throwback video of Prabhas' uncle enjoying his movie Eeswar during his last days on deathbed.

Eeswar is a movie that's very close to Krishnam Raju and he made sure to enjoy it till his last breath. A video of Prabhas' uncle watching his debut from his last days has surfaced on social media and it's heartwarming. The uncle and nephew shared a very close bond, that's much more likely as father and son.

Watch the video of Krishnam Raju watching Prabhas' Eeswar during his last days



Prabhas' uncle Krishnam Raju died last year

Krishnam Raju's death was a huge loss to Prabhas. He also hosted a condolence meeting in his village Mogalthur in Bhimavaram and arranged food for lakhs of people. Krishnam Raju passed away on September 11. According to reports, he had been facing health issues for some time and was getting treated at a private hospital.

Prabhas got emotional watching a few memories of his uncle Krishnam Raju on the screen when he attended the OTT talk show Unstoppable With NBK 2. He said, "Today, whatever we are, it is because of him. We owe him. He came to Madras in those days and worked as a villain for 10-12 years and then started his own banner and created history with women-oriented stories. Our whole family misses him so much."



Upcoming films

Prabhas will be next seen in Salaar , directed by KGF fame Prashant Neel, where he will be sharing the screen with Prithviraj Sukumaran and Shruthi Haasan. Pinkvilla also exclusively confirmed that after Salaar, the duo will reunite again for a mythological film.

He also getting ready for the release of his live-action animated film Adipurush which is all set for a release in June. Prabhas is also shooting for the high-octane superhero film Project K where he shares the screen with Deepika Padukone.

