Throwback Thursday: When Ram Charan and Prabhas set the stage on fire with their thumkas

Ram Charan and Prabhas set the stage on fire with their dance moves and thumkas at ace director SS Rajamouli's son's wedding, which happened in Jaipur. The perfect frame shows the duo in a smile and dancing their heart out. Fans never get enough of this pic as it's the best and rare moment.

It's throwback time and we have got you the most memorable frame of the two biggest superstars of Tollywood. Well, not just Tollywood of South cinema. Prabhas and Ram Charan together in one frame. And it's not any usual pic, a candid one of them dancing together. A perfect Naatu Naatu moment.

Meanwhile, on a related note, the 2022's blockbuster film RRR has finally got shortlisted for Oscars 2023. Yes, the foot-tapping song Naatu Naatu, which featured Ram Charan and Jr NTR showing off their best moves, got shortlisted as the first Indian song at the Academy Awards. Ram Charan took to social media and expressed his pride and joy for getting shortlisted in Oscars 2023. The actor shared the poster of the song on Instagram and wrote, "What a historic moment for the entire Indian Film Industry. Couldn’t be more honoured to note that #NaatuNaatu becomes the first Indian song to be shortlisted for the Academy Awards! @ssrajamouli garu and @mmkeeravani garu, it’s all your magic #RRRForOscars #RRRMovie."

Professional front

On the work front, Ram Charan will be seen next in director Shankar's film, tentatively titled RC15. RC15 stars Kiara Advani as the leading lady. He also teamed up with Uppena director Buchi Babu Sana, who made his debut as a director with the blockbuster film Uppena.

Prabhas already has Prashanth Neel’s Salaar co-starring Shruti Haasan, and Nag Ashwin’s Project K with Amitabh Bachchan, and Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani in the pipeline. He also has Om Raut’s Adipurush with Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon, and Spirit in the pipeline with Sandeep Reddy Vanga.