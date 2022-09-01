Throwback Thursday: When Ram Charan, Salman Khan and Venkatesh made fans go gaga with their dance

Bollywood actor Salman Khan has a special connection with many South celebs. Chiranjeevi, Venkatesh, Ram Charan, Nagarjuna, and many others are very close pals to the Dabangg star, and witnessing them together is a moment to cherish both, Tollywood and Bollywood fans. And we have chanced upon one such video for today's throwback and it is perfect. This video of Ram Charan and Venkatesh shaking a leg with Salman Khan will ward away your mid-week blues.

We have come across a video of the three dancing to Dabangg 3's popular song Munna Badnaam Hua and we just can't keep calm. Charan, Salman and Victory Venkatesh dancing together on the stage is one epic moment. They removed their belts out and danced to the hook step from the song. The crowd went berserk as they tapped their feet together. The only thing that we can picture right now is them being in one frame on the big screen.

Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela recently hosted Salman Khan, Venkatesh Daggubati and Pooja Hegde at their home. On the Instagram account of Ram's pet Rhyme, a photo was posted as they all posed for the camera. Last month, Salman met Chiranjeevi and Venkatesh in Hyderabad and a picture from the trio's meet-up emerged on social media.

Also Read: Ram Charan and Salman Khan: A friendship that goes beyond cinema

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ram Charan is working on director S Shankar's much-awaited drama tentatively titled RC15. He will be sharing screen space with Bollywood actress Kiara Advani in the project. Ram Charan has also joined forces with the Jersey director Gowtam Tinnanuri for another untitled film.

Salman Khan will be seen next sharing screen space with Chiranjeevi in an upcoming Telugu film titled Godfather, which is a remake of the Malayalam film Lucifer. Lady Superstar Nayanthara is a part of the project as the female lead. Along with them, Liger director Puri Jagannadh, Gangavva, Sunil, Brahmaji, and Divi Vadthya are also doing key roles in the movie, apart from others.