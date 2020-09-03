Throwback Thursday: When Rana Daggubati, Ram Charan, Akhil Akkineni and others had a crazy house party

From Ram Charan to Sania Mirza, Rana Daggubati's close friends visited his place to celebrate his birthday in 2018 and it was quite a fun-filled party.

We are totally missing some amazing get together and partying photos of celebrities. Everything has been disrupted due to the pandemic. However, celebrities are keeping their fans connected by sharing throwback photos and interacting with them online. A lot of celebs like Samantha Akkineni, Ram Charan, Dulquer Salmaan, Pooja Hegde among others are sharing their holiday photos as they relive good old days. One of the photos from Rana Daggubati's house party had taken social media by storm. From Ram Charan to Sania Mirza, Rana's close friends visited his place to celebrate his birthday last year and it was quite a fun-filled party. Youngest Akkineni lad Akhil and tennis star Sania Mirza too joined to make Rana Daggubati’s birthday special. Post the party, Rana had shared photos on social media that we take look at again. The Baahubali star had captioned, "Always my side…missing a few. But thank you for making life so fun." Aren't they the most happening photos? It only makes you want to see such more get together happy yet candid moments of the celebs. They had a gala time at Rana Daggubati's private party.

Meanwhile, the Baahubali actor recently got married to his ladylove Miheeka Bajaj. The lockdown wedding was attended by Ram Charan, Naga Chaitanya, Allu Arjun and Samantha Akkineni among the few close people.

On the career front, Rana Daggubati is awaiting for the release of his much-talked-about film, Haathi Mere Saathi. The makers postponed the release due to global pandemic.

He will also be seen in Telugu-Tamil film, Virata Parvam. The film stars Sai Pallavi in the lead role. The film also stars Priyamani and Nandita Das.

