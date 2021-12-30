Throwback Thursday: When Rashmika Mandanna revealed she had a high crush on THIS Tamil superstar

South beauty Rashmika Mandanna has managed to set her foot as a popular actress in the South Indian industry, in a very short time. With her performance in films like Geetha Govindam, Bheeshma and Pushpa: The Rise, the young actress won the hearts of the audience. Last year, she forayed into Kollywood as well with Karthi starrer Sulthan and looks like she has a dream hero whom she wants to work with. Yes, during one of her movie promotions, the actress has revealed that she has a crush on a Tamil superstar.

During one of the promotional activities for Bheeshma, Rashmika shyly revealed she has a crush on Tamil Superstar Thalapathy Vijay.

After her appearance in several Telugu films, Rashmika Mandanna built a steady base of followers and maybe even became the crush of many young males. The actress is always active on social media and posts new photos and videos thereby garnering all the attention, which made her National Crush. Rashmika’s massive fan base doesn’t just stick to Telugu states but the whole country. Fans of Rashmika are fondly called Roshians are indeed happy for this unique tag.

