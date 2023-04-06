Throwback Thursday: When Samantha pulled off an unconventional saree look and proved she's a fashion pro

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is a true fashionista and this is no news! She is somebody, who has the aura and confidence to carry any look, be it an ethnic suit or over a plunging dress. Over the years, she has treated us with stunning looks and we so love her style always. She is always game for good fashion and her every look is proof. Well, today, we decided to go back in time and take a look at her best airport look and only she can pull off that.

In 2020, Samantha Ruth Prabhu gave a tough position in terms of airport fashion to Bollywood celebs with her chic look. She showed up at the airport wearing a saree. Sounds like just another ordinary day in the life of a celebrity, right? Well, it wasn't just a saree, she styled it with a denim jacket.

Samantha wore a peach color striped chanderi silk saree with a grey sleeveless blouse by Studio Bhang and topped it off with an oversized denim jacket. How cool right? The outfit was accented with a silver choker, neutral makeup, and loose curls. Samantha's unconventional saree look made a lot of heads turn and proved she experiments and nails fashion like no one else.

The look also sheds light on Samantha Prabhu's wonderful sense of style. Over the years, her fashion sense grew a notch higher and



Upcoming films

Samantha is looking forward to the release of her much-awaited mythological film, Shaakuntalam. The film was earlier expected to release on February 17 but is now postponed to April 14. The film also stars actors Dev Mohan, Mohan Babu, Allu Arjun's daughter Arha and Prakash Raj.

She is also part of the Telugu romantic film Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda.

The actress is currently shooting for an Indian adaptation of Citadel, directed by Raj & DK. Citadel is the Indian adaptation of the International series which is originally created by the director duo, Russo Brothers, and also stars Varun Dhawan in the lead role.