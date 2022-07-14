Throwback Thursday: When Shriya Saran & her Naa Alludu co-star Jr NTR were clicked in the same frame

At times there is nothing better to do, but look back at the time gone by. Reminiscing the old days, Shriya Saran has dropped a throwback photo with her Naa Alludu co-star Jr NTR on her Instagram handle. While the Drishyam actress can be seen looking beautiful in red ethnic wear, the RRR stands beside her donning a black shirt and blue denim.

It would be safe to say that both Shriya Saran and Jr NTR have come a long way from the time they worked together. Directed by Vara Mullapudi, Naa Alludu had Jr NTR in the role of Karthik, a youngster who wants to show an industrialist his real place by marrying his daughter and Shriya Saran, one of the daughters of the industrialist. This action comedy-drama reach theatres on 14 January 2005 and starred Ramya Krishna, and Genelia D'Souza in key roles, along with Suman, Rajiv Kanakala, Charan Raj, Brahmanandam, and Ali in secondary roles.

Check out the picture below:

Up next, Shriya Saran has been roped in as the female lead in Chandru's directorial Kabzaa, with Kichcha Sudeep as the protagonist. She will essay the role of Madhumathi in the action drama and Kichcha Sudeep will be seen as Bharagava Bakshi. This highly-awaited drama is believed to release in seven languages simultaneously including Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi, Odiya, and Bengali.

Apart from this, Shriya Saran also has Ajay Devgn fronted Drishyam 2 in her kitty. Helmed by Abhishek Pathak, the project is the second installment in the 2015 drama, Drishyam. Backrolled by Viacom18 Studios, Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, and Panorama Studios, the movie is slated to be out on 18 November this year.

Also Read: Prithviraj Sukumaran wraps up shoot of his dream project Aadujeevitham after 'thousands obstacles'