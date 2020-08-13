Throwback Thursday: When Sridevi expressed her wish to Boney Kapoor to produce a film starring Ajith Kumar

Sridevi began her acting career in South Indian Cinema at the age of 4 and the industry had always been close to her heart. In fact, Sridevi's wish list included producing a Tamil film with Thala Ajith.

It is legendary actress 's 57th birth anniversary today and fans across the world are showering her with lovely wishes on social media. Not only fans but even celebrities from the film industry are remembering this timeless beauty who ruled the film industry for decades. Sridevi's husband and producer Boney Kapoor also penned a heartfelt note on actress' birth anniversary. He wrote, "Jaan missing you lots every second of the 900 days you left us, but more so today to see the joy on your face for the good reaction to Janu’s work in Gunjan, I wish you were here with us, our joy is incomplete without you. Happy birthday my love my life. #HappyBirthdaySridevi."

Sridevi began her acting career in South Indian Cinema at the age of 4 and the industry had always been close to her heart. In fact, Sridevi's wish list included producing a Tamil film with Thala Ajith, which has been fulfiled by Boney Kapoor. Sridevi wanted Ajith to be a part of Amitabh Bachchan's Pink Tamil remake and Boney Kapoor made sure to fulfil her this wish.

In a throwback interview, Boney Kapoor had revealed, "Ajith has been very magnanimous, gracious, and supportive. The last time when Sridevi and I were in Chennai, we met Ajith and Ajith spoke of Pink and Sri immediately replied saying that it would be absolutely appropriate. We had seen Pink together and she felt that Ajith was the right person for the Tamil version. Because he has this persona of being a gracious person as well as he is a righteous person and the kind of respect he has for people especially women. So it made us think that he was the right choice for the role. It was good that he suggested this film and we’re happy to follow it."

Well, Boney Kapoor has joined hands with Ajith once again after the success of Nerkonda Paarvai. Produced by Boney Kapoor and directed by H Vinoth, the film has been titled, Valimai.

