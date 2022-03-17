Throwback Thursday: When SS Rajamouli expressed he's a fan of MS Dhoni: 'Would pay crores to see him'

SS Rajamouli is one of the maverick filmmakers of Indian cinema and there are no two thoughts about it. With extravagant films like the Baahubali series and Magadheera, Rajamouli has become a famous director, and every movie of his is considered the biggest movie in the film industry. And while every celeb and audiences are fans of him, the director is a fan of another legend. Yes, we are talking about the cricketer MS Dhoni.

SS Rajamouli is a huge fan of Dhoni when the CSK captain retired from international cricket, he had turned emotional and penned a note for him. The director mentioned that Dhoni replaced fear with joy in Indian cricket fans. Sharing a pic from the time when he shared the stage with the cricketer for the audio launch of his biopic MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, the director wrote, "You entertained us!You made us proud!More than that, by staying calm in nerve racking moments, you inspired us!This is a moment that is very hard to take...You will be a torchbearer for generations to come...@mahi7781 Sir, Thank You.."

In the same event, Rajamouli expressed his fanboy moment towards Dhoni and let us tell he was the same as us while watching our favourite celeb. The director also shared a funny incident on the stage, "A week back, my friend called me and said there will be Dhoni’s audio launch and asked me if I could come. He asked me if I could come. He didn’t know that I would even pay a crore rupees to attend to share this stage with him if I had to."

On the work front, Rajamouli is currently busy promoting the much anticipated RRR as it is gearing up for the grand release on March 25. The movie stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR as Alluri Sitaramaraju and Komaram Bheem respectively with Alia Bhatt as the female lead. The story is penned by Rajamouli’s father KV Vijayendra Prasad and the music is composed by MM Keeravani.

