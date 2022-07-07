Throwback Thursday: When SS Rajamouli reacted to a fan asking him to feature MS Dhoni in Baahubali

SS Rajamouli, the best director of Indian cinema, is also a fan of someone. Well, if you are wondering who, then here is the fan fact, it is none other than cricket champion and birthday boy MS Dhoni. Yes, the cricketer is celebrating his 41st birthday today. On that note, we have got the best throwback featuring two legends, Rajamouli, and Dhoni and you should definitely not miss it.

When SS Rajampuli attended the popular Kapil Sharma show to promote his blockbuster film RRR, a question asked by a fan about Dhoni left him in splits. A few years back, Rajamouli posted a photo with Dhoni and a fan commented on the post asking if he would cast the cricketer in Baahubali.

A fan asked Rajamouli whether the former India captain would star in the next edition of Bahubali and the ace director was in splits reading that comment. The fan further wrote that if Dhoni played Bahubali, he would play the famous helicopter shot and the ball will go to the moon and former Sri Lankan bowler Lasith Malinga can be cast as Kalkeya, as the antagonist.

Watch the video here:

SS Rajamouli is a huge fan of Dhoni when the CSK captain retired from international cricket, he turned emotional and penned a note for him. The director mentioned that Dhoni replaced fear with joy in Indian cricket fans.

The director also once shared a funny incident about his fanboy moment of Dhoni and said, "A week back, my friend called me and said there will be Dhoni’s audio launch and asked me if I could come. He asked me if I could come. He didn’t know that I would even pay a crore rupees to attend to share this stage with him if I had to."

Meanwhile, SS Rajamouli's RRR, which became the biggest blockbuster, has now landed in controversy after oscar winning south technician Resul Pookutty called the Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer a gay love story.

