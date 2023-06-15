Throwback Thursday: When Tamannaah Bhatia 'introduced businessman husband' amid dating rumors with Vijay Varma

Tamannaah Bhatia is currently all over the news after she confirmed her relationship rumours with her rumoured beau Vijay Varma. The actress stated that he is someone she cares about a lot and called him her happy place. However, earlier, before the actress started dating her rumoured beau Vijay, she always caught headlines for her wedding rumours.

Last year, rumours were doing rounds in tinsel town that she is all set to marry a businessman. That's when she reacted to the rumours and gave a witty reply. Today, on throwback Thursday, let's take a look at the time when the Baahubali actress put an end to the marriage rumours in her unique style.

In November, Tamannaah Bhatia reacted to rumours about her marriage and shared a glimpse of her 'businessman husband. She shared a funny video and introduced her husband. The Baahubali actor posted a video of herself dressed as a man with short hair and a moustache, which was her look from the film F3 and introduced her fans to her partner. She also added hashtags talking about how everyone is 'scripting' her life.

She shared a video, which was posted by a paparazzi handle of her in a green saree entering a room and closing the door. It came with the caption, "Marriage rumours of Tammanah Bhatia. Is she getting married to a businessman, who tried to woo her?" She then said seriously and posted a video of herself dressed as a man. The actress captioned the video, "Introducing my businessman husband... (laughing emojis)."

Watch Tamannaah Bhatia's funny video on marriage rumours here;

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma's dating rumours

Earlier, Tamannaah revealed that her parents set a huge bar on love and romance so it was hard for her to find someone. Well, looks like Vijay Varma has stood up to the expectations of the Tamannaah.

Rumours of Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia's relationship have been making headlines ever since their kissing video went viral on social media. In a viral video, they were spotted kissing in Goa at a New Year party this year.