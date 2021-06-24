Throwback Thursday: When Tamannaah Bhatia reminisced childhood memories by showing off her baby pictures

Tamannaah Bhatia reminisces through the pages of a childhood photo album and it is the perfect throwback you need to watch.

Tamannaah Bhatia is one of the most popular actresses and has showcased her acting prowess in Tollywood, Kollywood and Bollywood too. Her beautiful persona coupled with enigmatic expressions are the reason she is the forever eye candy to the Telugu audience. She also enjoys a huge fan following all over the country and often shares amazing pictures and videos on social media to entertain her fans.

For Throwback Thursday, we found a video of Tamannaah Bhatia reminiscing her childhood memories. Last year, during the COVID 19 lockdown, Tamannaah shared two videos on Instagram of herself flipping through the pages of a childhood photo album. The album is filled with different memories from her childhood birthday party pictures with friends to dancing pictures. It was loaded with memories and what caught our attention is, her first picture from a photo shoot.

The Sye Raa actress can’t seem to stop smiling while looking at her photos and said, “It is so good to go through these pictures…after so long. These pictures are from my childhood. " Sharing the video on Instagram, Tamannaah wrote, "While decluttering today, I came across an album full of my childhood photos. And then I spent the remaining time just reliving those priceless moments Are you also one of those who find their own baby photos really cute?"

On the work front, Tamannaah Bhatia will be seen next in the upcoming movie titled Maestro, an official Telugu remake of the super hit Bollywood movie Andhadhun. Maestro is helmed by Merlapaka Gandhi. Nithiin is reprising the role of Ayushmann Khurrana. Tamannaah and Nabha Natesh will be seen in the roles of and Radhika Apte. She will also be seen opposite Satyadev for the Telugu remake of Kannada film Love Mocktail, titled Gurthunda Seethakalam.

Credits :Tamannaah Bhatia

