Throwback Thursday: When Tovino Thomas opened up about his admiration for Dhanush

The web portal quoted him as saying, “Dhanush is someone I look up to and admire. He’s the youngest actor to win a National Film Award (Aadukalam). He’s also going to make a mark internationally with The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir. Whenever we were doing our scenes together, I’d always apologise and ask for a retake. But Dhanush would understand that I was working in a different language and he told me he’d do the same when he did Bollywood films. He taught me that the only thing that matters on screen is the output.”

Starring Dhanush as the lead actor, Maari 2 had Tovino Thomas as the main antagonist, while Sai Pallavi played the leading lady. Meanwhile, on the work front, Tovino Thomas will be next seen in the superhero movie Minnal Murali. Dhanush, on the other hand, will be next seen in Karthik Subbaraj directorial Jagame Thandhiram. He will also be seen in Pariyerum Perumal famed director Mari Selvara’s Karnan.