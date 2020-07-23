  1. Home
THROWBACK THURSDAY: When Vijay Deverakonda stunned Tamil Bigg Boss 2 fans by entering the house

Vijay Deverakonda also had a delightful conversation with Kollywood megastar Kamal Haasan during the finale of Tamil Bigg Boss season 2.
Vijay Deverakonda’s growth from a supporting star to the hero of masses is not unknown to his fans. His film Arjun Reddy was a huge blockbuster and it made headlines across the nation. However, not everyone knows that he had a delightful conversation with Kollywood megastar Kamal Haasan during the finale of Tamil Bigg Boss season 2. Other than having a conversation with Kamal, Vijay Deverakonda also entered the Bigg Boss house and wished the contestants all the best.

This happened when the actor was actively promoting his political drama Nota. As he has a huge fan base in Tamil Nadu, the Dear Comrade star did not want to leave the stone unturned to promote his film in Tamil Nadu. Since Bigg Boss is a popular show, his appearance in the show made his fans go gaga. Taking to his Instagram space, Vijay Deverakonda had shared a picture with Kamal Haasan who hosted the show. Sharing the photo, he wrote, “You know who that is :) #NOTA #BiggBossTamil”.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vijay Deverakonda will be seen next in the action movie Fighter. Directed by Puri Jagannadh, the film was wrapped up recently before the lockdown was imposed. Fighter also stars Ananya Panday as the leading lady. He was last seen in World Famous Lover directed by Kranthi Madhav. World Famous Lover had four leading ladies namely Raashi Khanna, Aishwarya Rajessh, Catherine Tresa and Izabelle Leite.

