Throwback to when Baahubali actress Anushka Shetty reacted to dating rumours and getting married secretly

Anushka Shetty is one of the most loved actresses in the South film industry. The Baahubali actress is known for picking movies that show her acting mettle. Besides her acting talent, Anushka enjoys a massive fan following for being humble and always giving fans a reason to smile. The actress who stayed away from the silver screen for a long time will return to the big screen with P Mahesh Babu’s ‘Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty'.

Anushka Shetty on dating rumours

The actress who is a popular star of Telugu cinema has often been part of the rumour mills that went to the extent of stating that the actress has been secretly married. Anushka has been linked with her co-stars and directors several times, followed by her Judgmental Hai Kya director Prakash Kovelamudi. Rumours never left the actress’s side. She has always maintained that she does not let these rumours affect her life.

In an interview, Anushka was asked how sensitive she is to the rumours spread about her. The actress maintaining a very calm attitude had said that she has always been sensitive, however, rumours in the industry do not affect her. Although, it was different for her in the initial days when she would call up her parents and they would listen to her. The actress walks on the path her parents taught her. She has been taught to never hurt anybody and always keep her conscious clean.

Anushka on being married ‘5 times’

In the interview, Anushka mentioned that the media reported she was secretly married and there were five instances of it. However, she finds it funny and while reading the news she smiles to herself. Talking about marriage, the actress shared that since childhood, she dreamt about marriage and having a happily ever after.

Meanwhile, Anushka Shetty's 48th film with Naveen Polishetty is titled, ‘Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty'. The makers unveiled the poster a few days back. Helmed by P Mahesh Babu, the film has Baahubali’s Anushka Shetty as Chef 'Anvitha Ravali Shetty'. She returns to the big screen after a gap of 4 years.

