Throwback: Touching video of onscreen grandmom Subbalakshmi with Sushant Singh Rajput

Carnatic musician and actress Subbalakshmi was an iconic figure in the Malayalam cinema industry. The actress has acted in numerous Malayalam films including the 2002 film Kalyanaraman which no one who has watched the film will ever forget.

The actress has also acted in a few Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi films which included Sushant Singh Rajput’s final movie Dil Bechara. The film had her performing as the loving grandmother of Sushant’s character Manny.

A few years ago, many were remembering Sushant on his death anniversary which also had Subbalakshmi’s granddaughter, dancer, and internet sensation Sowbhagya Venkitesh sharing a video of the two actors dancing together, having a fun time.

Throwback video of Subbalakshmi with Sushant Singh Rajput

The video captures the fun side of both the actors, having a fun time during their time together. The actress succumbed to death at the age of 87 leaving behind a large array of characters with her exemplary performance as a grandmother for many actors. She also did an advertisement with Ranbir Kapoor back in the day.

The actress being a musician and dance instructor had worked at Jawahar Balabhavan and also with All India Radio from 1951. She is known for being the first lady composer of All India Radio from South India. She has performed in many concerts, worked as a dubbing artist, and acted in some telefilms and albums.

Subbalakshmi’s demise

Sharing her demise, her granddaughter herself shared a post which read, “I lost her. 30 years of my strength and love. My Ammamma, My Subbu , My baby. Thank you for the prayers."

The actress has acted in movies like Thalapathy Vijay starrer Beast, Silambarasan’s Vinnaithaandi Varuvaaya, Ek Deewana Tha, and many more. She also has a daughter Thara Kalyan, who is also an actress and has been part of many films along with being a dancer.

ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor, Sushant Singh Rajput to Malayalam cinema’s 'beloved grandma': Subbalakshmi is no more