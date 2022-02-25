Throwback: Trisha's childhood photo proves that she was born sassy

One of the most versatile actresses in the South, Trisha has entertained the audience with some heart-touching portrayals in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam films. The star also manages to get our attention with her social media posts.

In September 2020, the Ghilli actress shared a precious picture from her childhood. The little Trisha is seen chilling on the sofa, wearing a white turtle neck and baggy jeans. She captioned the pic, “Angel face…Devil thoughts”

Check out the post below:

Last December, Trisha completed 19 years in the film industry. Marking a significant milestone in her career, Trisha penned a sweet but inspirational post on the social media. Her note went something like this, “A wise man once said, Get a job you don’t need a vacation from” And so I did. And I’m still vacationing. For those who’ve been with me on this journey, I’m never letting you go and I am today because of you all. Beyond thankful for the best 19 years of my life."

After making her mark in the South, Trisha also impressed the Hindi speaking audience with Akshay Kumar's Khatta Meetha in 2010.

Coming to her next project, Trisha will be a part of Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan. The historical drama enjoys an ensemble cast with Aishwarya Rai, Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Lal, Sarath Kumar, Jayaram, Vikram Prabhu, Prabhu, Ashwin Kakumanu, Kishore, and Aishwarya Lekshmi. The film is an adaptation of Kalki Krishnamurthy's 1955 novel of the same name.