Throwback Tuesday: Tamannaah Bhatia on first day of Maestro: Honoured to step into Tabu's rendition of Simran

Maestro, the official Telugu remake of the Bollywood film Andhadhun released recently and it has received good reviews from the audience and critics alike. Starring Nithiin, Tamannaah Bhatia and Nabha Natesh in the lead roles, Maestro is said to be an excessively faithful remake. Post the release, Tamannaah Bhatia has penned a long note recalling the first day of her shoot. She also shared about being a huge fan of , who was a part of Andhadhun original.

The Sye Raa actress wrote, "#ThrowbackTuesday - this was the first day of Maestro. This was also the day we locked the look for my character in the movie. Looking back, this movie is so special to me - not only because it has been made with a lot of love and care, but also because I had the honour to step into Tabu mam’s @tabutiful rendition of Simran. I've always been a fan of her performances and how she has always nailed scenes right on the head. It's a great feeling to have the love we have poured into this movie reciprocated in the form of genuine appreciation for the film - specially given the pandemic that surrounds us. Forever grateful to all the love we are receiving."

Take a look:

To unversed, Andhadhun has been remade in 3 languages - Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam. The Tamil remake is helmed by JJ Fredrick and has Prashanth and Simran in the lead while Malayalam version titled Bhramam has Prithiviraj Sukumaran playing the role of Ayushmann from the original.