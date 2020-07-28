  1. Home
THROWBACK TUESDAY: Vijay Deverakonda’s this charming monochrome photo is all you need for a perfect day

To drive all your blues away, and to have a perfect day, we bring to you, a charming monochrome photo of Vijay Deverakonda.
14772 reads Mumbai
THROWBACK TUESDAY: Vijay Deverakonda's this charming monochrome photo is all you need for a perfect day
We all need a little nudge to drive away our blues. Especially during this period of quarantine and lockdown, we all are facing some unseen challenges and dealing with a new lifestyle. While the week has just started, most of us are already experiencing midweek blues. To drive it away, and to have a perfect day, we bring to you, a charming monochrome photo of Vijay Deverakonda. His charisma and cheer in this photo are proofs for us to understand how he achieved a Himalayan growth in a jiffy.

In the photo, he can be seen in a white tee, a cool jacket and a pair of denim pants. The perfect hairline even in his messy hairdo proved that Vijay Deverakonda needs no hairstylist. With his new photos and his experiments with different styles, the actor’s followers on Instagram is seeing enormous growth. While most of his photos show him with a beard, only a few have him in clean-shaven. Take a look at the throwback photo which he shared on his Instagram space right here:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

@therowdyclub #905 

A post shared by Vijay Deverakonda (@thedeverakonda) on

Also Read: After AR Rahman, Resul Pookutty says he was rejected in Bollywood: Had a near breakdown as nobody gave me work

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vijay Deverakonda will be next seen in the action movie Fighter. Directed by Puri Jagannadh, the film was wrapped up recently before the lockdown was imposed. Fighter also stars Ananya Panday as the leading lady. It is one of the most anticipated movies in the Tollywood industry. He was last seen in World Famous Lover directed by Kranthi Madhav. World Famous Lover had four leading ladies namely Raashi Khanna, Aishwarya Rajessh, Catherine Tresa and Izabelle Leite.

Credits :Instagram

