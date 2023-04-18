Throwback Tuesday: When Allu Arjun and Nani sang Priyathama song for their better halves Sneha and Anjana

Nani has been on cloud nine ever since the blockbuster success of his most recent film Dasara. The film which crossed 100 crores at the box office became the first film from Nani to enter the prestigious 100 crore club. The film received love from many of his contemporaries and seniors within the industry, out of which one rings special. Allu Arjun took to his Twitter handle to congratulate his friend. Now we look back at an old video, that is a call back to the rare, warm friendship shared between these two stars.

A lovely video of Allu Arjun and Nani singing together

A video is from a private event, where we can see Allu Arjun and Nani celebrating on stage. The two stars can be seen sharing a mic, singing an old song having the best time of their lives. The duo is clearly very comfortable around each other and the video is a clear call back to their deep friendship. One netizen has pointed out, “Their bond is just love”. Allu Arjun earlier this month shared the review for Dasara, he wrote, “Big Congratulations to the entire team of #Dasara. Brilliantly made film. Finest performance my brother @NameisNani Candid performances by @KeerthyOfficial and all the other cast. The captain of the ship director @odela_srikanth outdid himself as a debutant. His brilliance was all over. Hearty Congratulations to the producers & each and everyone in the film. A true #Dasara in the summer.” To this warm note, Nani responded by saying, “ Thank you @alluarjun waiting for #Pushpa2 along with the rest of the country”.

Upcoming Projects

After the blockbuster Dasara, Nani will be seen in a romantic film directed by debutant director Shouryuv, where he will be sharing the screen with “Seetha Ramam” fame Mrunal Thakur. The yet-untitled film is currently under production and is expected to hit the screens by this December. Allu Arjun is currently shooting for his magnum opus “Pushpa 2: The Rule", where he will be reprising his role from the pan-Indian sensation created by the first installment. The film directed by Sukumar will have Rashmika Mandanna and Fahad Faasil also in the lead and is going to be a bigger, better experience.

