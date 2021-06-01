Throwback Tuesday: When Latha Rajinikanth goofed around with Superstar & painted his face with her lipstick

The photo was shared by Rajinikanth and Latha’s elder daughter Aishwarya during their wedding anniversary.

It is a well known fact that Rajinikanth and his family are close knit. Starting from being there for each other during their downfall to the hardships that they faced, everyone in their family have proved that they will always have each other’s back. At a time when we are all waiting for updates about Rajinikanth’s next film Annaatthe, let us take a look at his throwback photo with his wife Latha.

The photo was shared by the couple’s elder daughter Aishwarya during their wedding day. In the photo, one can see Rajinikanth grinning ear to ear, while Latha can be seen paining his face with her lipstick. The playful photo proves yet again, their love for each other. Latha and Rajinikanth fell in love with each other and tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Tirupati Tirumala temple.

They both fell in love after Latha interviewed Rajinikanth for her college magazine. Meanwhile, on the work front, Rajinikanth will be next seen in the Siruthai Siva directorial Annaatthe. Bankrolled by Sun Pictures, Annaatthe has four leading ladies namely Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Khushbu Sundar and Meena. The film’s shooting was happening at a brisk in Hyderabad and it is reported that only a few shooting schedules are left to call it a wrap. Rajinikanth was last seen in the cop drama Darbar directed by AR Murugadoss, which also had Nayanthara as the leading lady.

