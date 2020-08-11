  1. Home
Throwback Tuesday: When Rana Daggubati REVEALED that he is blind in one eye

Apparently, his right eye was donated to him by someone and he added that if he closes his left eye, he cannot see anything.
Tollywood star Rana Daggubati reached the status of a pan Indian star after he acted in SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali. He made his acting debut with the political drama Leader. The actor has been an iconic hero and recently he made the headlines after his wedding on Saturday. In the year 2016, the actor had confessed during a kids’ TV show that he is blind in one eye. He made the confession to motivate one of the contestants.

Apparently, his right eye was donated to him by someone and he added that if he closes his left eye, he cannot see anything. After making the confession, Rana motivated the child to study well and to be courageous. He added the sorrows that one faces will go away someday but one should always keep their family happy.

Rana was quoted as saying by India Today, "Should I tell you one thing, I am blind from my right eye. I see only from my left eye. The one you see is someone else's eye which was donated to me after his death. If I close my left eye, I can see no one. LV Prasad operated me when I was young. Study well, we will support, be courageous as you have to look after your family. Sorrows will go away one day but you have to gear up and keep your family happy always."

