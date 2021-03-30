Throwback Tuesday: When Sai Pallavi made us all jealous with her PHOTOS from the wilderness

In these throwback photos, Sai Pallavi can be seen goofing around in the wilderness along with her friends during a getaway.

Sai Pallavi was in the news last year when made public appearance while writing an exam in Tiruchi. The actor, who studied medicine in Georgia, was in Trichy to clear the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination to practice in India. And of course, fans were over the moon to catch a glimpse of her and her photos with her fans went viral. Though she is currently waiting for the release of her upcoming Tollywood films, that was the last time that she was ever spotted in the public.

However, she keeps her fans and followers updated on the social media about her whereabouts. She often shares photos from her getaways and it goes without saying that she is someone who loves indulging with nature. Last year, she shared some photos from the wilderness as she went on a getaway with her friends. Sharing the photos, she wrote, “I came in like a wrecking ball!!!”

See the photos here:

Also Read: Pearle Maaney shares adorable photos of her newborn baby girl sleeping in cradle; Calls her 'Little Sunshine'

Meanwhile, Sai Pallavi has two films in her kitty. While one is a romantic drama Love Story with Naga Chaitanya, the other film is Virata Parvam with Rana Daggubati. Directed by Sekhar Kammula, Love Story will hit the big screens on April 16. As far as Virata Parvam is concerned, the film also stars Priyamani and Nandita Das in the lead roles. The film will be based on the life of Naxalites. The film is all set to release on April 30, 2021. It is expected that her next films will be announced soon.

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×