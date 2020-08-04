THROWBACK TUESDAY: When Sai Pallavi wanted to return her remuneration for the film Padi Padi Leche Manasu

Apparently, the actor wanted to return her remuneration for the film Padi Padi Leche Manasu to the producer, as it did not do well.

We all know that Sai Pallavi is a kindhearted celebrity. Her films have shown her playing vibrant roles, and during her interviews, she has always been natural. Apparently, the actor wanted to return her remuneration for the film Padi Padi Leche Manasu to the producer, as it did not do well. According to The News Minute, when she offered to return her salary to the producer, the producer was not ready to take it back.

However, when Sai Pallavi insisted to return it, the producer said it can be considered as her advance for the next film. Apparently, Sai Pallavi’s mother initiated the talks and only then it was sorted. She was quoted as saying by the web portal, “I told the producer that he should have this now and after you've got back all your money, you can either pay me then or leave it. But he asked me to take it as an advance for the next film if you have to.”

Also Read: When Sai Pallavi and her sister had a barrel of laughter in this THROWBACK photo

Apparently, Sai Pallavi knew back then that the producer’s next film was with Rana Daggubati. Now that Sai Pallavi and Rana Daggubati are sharing the screen space in Virata Parvam, and producer Sudhakar Cherukuri, who was associated with Padi Padi Leche Manasu, is associated with Virata Parvam too, as a producer. The film also has Priyamani and Nandita Das as leading ladies and it is expected that the makers will start the shooting after the lockdown is lifted.

Credits :The News Minute

Share your comment ×