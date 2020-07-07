THROWBACK TUESDAY: When Vijay Deverakonda set the temperature soaring with THIS irresistible photo

It goes without saying that one can spend the whole quarantine time just by looking at the photos of the Rowdy star.

Tollywood’s sensational star Vijay Deverakonda makes the headlines whenever he shared his photo on social media. His fans take to social media to express how amazed they are with his photo. It goes without saying that one can spend the whole quarantine time just by looking at the photos of the Rowdy star. While scrolling through his Insatgarm feed, this photo caught our attention and we cannot help but remember how it set the internet on fire.

With his signature ruggedly style and camouflage pants, he took the internet by a storm. Recently he made the headlines after his contribution to people in order to help them combat the COVID 19 situation. He also took over the internet when he alleged that an online-based entertainment portal published fake news about him. He also requested people to stop spreading fake news and assured that he would take the matter legally. His photos and videos that showed how he has been spending the quarantine time have also made the headline.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the Arjun Reddy star was last seen in World Famous Lover. Directed by Kranthi Madhav, the film also had Raashi Khanna, Aishwarya Rajessh, Catherine Tresa and Izabelle Leite in lead roles. World Famous Lover was produced under the banner of Creative Commercials by KA Vallabha. National Award-winning composer Gopi Sundar composed music for the film. Vijay will be next seen in the action movie Fighter with Puri Jagannadh. The film also stars Ananya Panday.

