THROWBACK VIDEO: Allu Arjun & Sneha Reddy recreated Salman Khan and Jacqueline's Jumme Ki Raat signature step

Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy had attended a wedding event in 2017 and they set the dance floor on fire with their performance to Salman Khan's Jumme Ki Raat song from the film, Kick.

Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy are undoubtedly one of the biggest stars in the South film industry. The Telugu star has earned massive fan following and is doing great on the professional front. However, the most important chapter of his life is when he met Sneha and the two got married. The couple sealed the deal in 2011 in the presence of their friends and family and has been setting major relationship goals since ever. They met each other through their mutual friends and after meeting each other for a couple of times and talking to each other over texts, Bunny and Sneha decided to marry each other.

Allu Arjun's wife Sneha might be super active on social media but she chooses to stay away from media glares. The star wife keeps treating her fans with adorable photos and videos of Allu Arjun and their kids. Today, for our flashback moments, we decided to look at their unseen video from a party in 2017. The couple attended a wedding event in 2017 and they set the dance floor on fire with their dance moves to 's Jumme Ki Raat song from the film, Kick. The crowd went berserk when they recreated Salman and Jacqueline Fernandez' signature step from the song. Allu Arjun and Sneha are a perfect match made in heaven. Sneha is truly gorgeous on the inside-out.

Allu Arjun and Sneha are proud parents to a cute boy named Allu Ayaan. The couple also welcomed their daughter, Allu Arha in 2016.

Check out Allu Arjun and Sneha's unseen throwback video below:

Bunny is a super protective husband and a father. When Ayaan, his first child was born, the Ala Vaikunthapurramloo actor during an interview with Times of India, shared how he was nervous as well excited. "I was there with Sneha and obviously tensed on that night. But my first reaction was Oh my God its a boy! I was surprised, stunned, confusion, tensed I had mixed feelings. But I think after a few minutes, I could sense that amazing feeling. I guess every father would experience and feel the same when he first sees a baby and even I felt the same. But the thought of becoming a dad is yet to sink in," the stylish star revealed back then.

On the work front, Bunny will be seen next In Sukumar starter Pushpa. The film has been the talk of the town since its inception and moviegoers are eagerly looking forward to it. The upcoming Telugu film stars Rashmika Mandanna in the female lead role.

