THROWBACK VIDEO: Allu Arjun's daughter Arha copying Pooja Hegde on Ramuloo Ramulaa is too cute for words

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo completes 2 years of its release today, January 12 and Pooja Hegde has treated us with the most adorable video to celebrate the occasion. The stunner shared a throwback video of her dancing to Ramulo Ramula with Allu Arjun's daughter Arha. One can see in the video, Arha trying to match every step with Pooja and it is an absolutely treat.

Sharing the throwback video, Pooja wrote, "On occasion of 2 years of Ala Vaikunthapurramloo, since you’ve already seen @alluarjunonline and I dancing, here’s some behind the scenes of Arha and I dancing while waiting for my shot P.S- I think we may have invented the #Buttabomma step somewhere in there unknowing #2YearsOfAVPL #funtimes #memories #ramulooramulaa."

CHECK OUT THE VIDEO HERE:

Also Read: Bangarraju to Theal: South movies releasing this week during Sankranthi and Pongal

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun also reminisced the success of his blockbuster movie. ''Sweetest Recall. 2 years of #AVPL. What a journey… I still feel the sweetness. . Thank you #trivikram garu for the most spl experience ever. And my brother @musicthaman for the album of the decade, all my artists, techs. , producers n the whole team,'' the Pushpa actor tweeted.

Songs like Butta Bomma and Samajavaragamana from Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo still rule the charts.