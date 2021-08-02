THROWBACK VIDEO: Anushka Shetty records Prabhas on her phone as he dances on the beats of dhol at the wedding

One of the biggest events of 2018 in the Telugu film industry gave us some amazing memories to talk about. Yes, we are talking about SS Rajamouli' s son SS Karthikeya's wedding that was the talk of the town then. Prabhas, Rana Daggubati and Anushka Shetty along with Ram Charan and Jr. NTR, amongst others were seen having a gala time at the big fat wedding in Jaipur. They made the most of their time enjoying the pre-wedding festivities as well. As soon as they arrived, the actors were seen dancing their hearts out on the beats of the dhol.

Here's a look at one of the memorable throwback videos of Prabhas dancing his heart out while Anushka Shetty was seen capturing him on her phone. One can see in the video, Anushka Shetty who is dressed in a red suit is recording Prabhas dancing to his heart content along with the father of the groom. She can be seen standing away from the crowd. In the other video, Ram Charan can be seen hugging Rajamouli and is sporting a casual-cool white graphic tee paired with blue jeans and black shoes.

SS Karthikeya tied the knot on December 30, 2018, with his longtime girlfriend Pooja Prasad. The couple got married in a grand traditional ceremony, which was attended by about 300 guests including family members and close friends.

Check out the videos below:

Meanwhile, Jr NTR and Ram Charan will be sharing the screen space for the first time in SS Rajamouli’s upcoming film RRR. The film also stars and in important roles along with other few international stars.

Prabhas, on the other hand, is busy shooting for his upcoming Pan-India projects- Salaar and Adipurush. He will soon kickstart shooting for Nag Ashwin's untitled film, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone.

