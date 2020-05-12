THROWBACK VIDEO: Jr NTR almost breaks down during workout session & it proves his perseverance and dedication

In this throwback video, during the shooting of his film, Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava, Jr NTR left everyone stunned with his intense workout session.

Tollywood star Jr NTR, who will be seen next in SS Rajamouli's RRR, has been setting major fitness goals. The actor is super dedicated to his work and makes sure to leave no stone unturned when it comes to giving his best for the character he plays on the big screen. Jr NTR always rigorously works out to tone his physique for his upcoming films and this throwback video is a proof. In this throwback video, during the shooting of his film, Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava, Jr NTR left everyone stunned with his intense workout session. Popular fitness trainer Lloyd Stevens had shared the video on his Instagram handle and it only proves Jr NTR's hardwork and dedication.

One can also notice, the actor almost breaks down at the end of his workout session and it proves his perseverance and dedication towards his body. Aravinda Sametha released in 2018 and it starred Pooja Hegde in the female lead. The actor is now getting into the shape for his role in RRR as well. Jr NTR will be seen playing a very strong role of Komaram Bheem while Ram Charan will be playing the role of Alluri Sitharama Raju in the upcoming magnum opus. The film also stars and in important roles.

Coming back to RRR, the film also stars Irish actors Alison Doody and Ray Stevenson. The historic drama is the story of freedom fighters Alluri Seetharamaraju and Komaram Bheem from the pre-independence era.

