THROWBACK video: Prabhas and Jr NTR burn the dance floor at the wedding party of SS Rajamouli’s son

Watch this throwback video of Prabhas and Jr NTR dancing their hearts out at the wedding of SS Rajamouli's son Karthikeya.

Baahubali director SS Rajamouli’s son SS Karthikeya married Pooja Prasad in December 2018 in Jaipur. While the wedding was a grand affair as such, what made it even more lavish was the fact that the ceremony also marked the reunion of the Baahubali trio - Prabhas, Rana Daggubati and Anushka Shetty. The prominent stars in the just list also included Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Akhil Akkineni, Nani among the others. The guests flew down to Jaipur two days prior to the wedding and took part in the mehndi and sangeet ceremonies. Pictures and videos that surfaced online showed that it was undoubtedly a lavish wedding, in which the stars can be seen setting the dance floor on fire.

The Tollywood stars rocked the whole Pink City with their unbelievably amazing dance moves and jaw-dropping dapper attires. SS Karthikeya, who was the line producer for the Baahubali franchise, debuted into production with the film titled Aakashavani. He tied the knot on December 30, 2018 with his longtime girlfriend Pooja Prasad, who is a South Indian singer. The couple, who dated for a few years got married in the splendid ceremony which was attended by about 300 guests including family members and close friends. The wedding ceremony was a mix of South and Rajasthani traditions.

Meanwhile, Prabhas is currently waiting to resume the shooting of his upcoming film, tentatively titled Prabhas 20. The makes had recently announced that the film has been brought to a halt and no progress has been happening ever since they returned from Georgia. They also stated that there would be no progress until the COVID 19 situation settles down. The romantic entertainer directed by Radha Krishna, has Pooja Hegde as the heroine. While we all know that the film’s last schedule was canned in Georgia, no further details about the film have been announced officially yet.

On the other hand, Jr NTR will be next seen in SS Rajamouli’s RRR, which also has Ram Charan as the lead actor. The film will be a historic drama and it is being made on a mammoth budget of Rs 350 crore. Recently, the makers revealed the motion poster of RRR, which had a glimpse of Ram Charan and Jr NTR’s first looks from the film. It was also announced recently that SS Rajamouli will direct Mahesh Babu after the completion of RRR.

