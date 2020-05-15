THROWBACK VIDEO: Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya set the dance floor on fire at their Sangeet ceremony

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya set the dance floor on fire at their sangeet ceremony. One can see in the throwback video, Naga Chaitanya with Venkatesh Daggubati and Nagarjuna Akkineni dancing his heart out at the party.

One of our favourite couples from the Tollywood film industry, Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya makes us believe that true love does exist. Be it supporting each other professionally or sharing adorable photos from their holidays, Samantha and Chaitanya are setting major couple goals. They tied the knot in a dream-like wedding in Goa in 2017. Samantha and Naga Chaitanya got married as per Hindu tradition, on October 6, followed by a Christian wedding. Their wedding was talk of the town and was attended by who's who from the film industry. ChaySam looked happy like never before and their pictures from the sangeet and wedding ceremony graced our social media feed and filled it with love.

Well, today we decided to look back at their adorable videos and photos from the sangeet. Samantha and Naga Chaitanya set the dance floor on fire at their sangeet ceremony. One can see in the throwback video, Naga Chaitanya with Venkatesh Daggubati and Nagarjuna Akkineni dancing his heart out at the party. One of the cutest moments is when Nagarjuna kisses Chay while dancing. On the other hand, Samantha takes over the stage as she grooves with her friends at the wedding party. They look adorable, don't they? Surely it was one of the happiest moments in their life. Each moment in their video speaks volume of their unconditional love for each other

Check out the video below:

The couple met each other first the first time during the shoot of Ye Maya Chesave, which released in 2010. After being together for 8 years, they decided to take their relationship to the next level.

"Almost 10 years ago, we met at the shoot of Ye Maya Chesave. And for the last seven years, I have been trying my best to impress Samantha. I had no other option but to marry her," Chaitanya said during one of the promotional events of his film.

