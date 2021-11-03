Throwback Video: Shriya Saran's husband Andrei Koscheev dancing to Ban Ja Rani at their sangeet is unmissable

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Published on Nov 03, 2021
   
Shriya Saran Andrei Koscheev dance video
Shriya Saran and her Russian entrepreneur-husband Andrei Koscheev got married in presence of their close friends and family members in 2018. It was a fairytale wedding in Udaipur. Ever since Shriya has relocated to India, the actress has been grabbing attention over her beautiful photos with Andrei Koscheev. 

The actor's husband is equally stealing the limelight. Andrei Koscheev has now uploaded a throwback video of him dancing to the Bollywood song, Ban Ja Rani at their sangeet ceremony in 2018 and it is all things cute. His cool dance moves and Shriya's reaction is worth watching. 

The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter, Radha in 2020 while they were stuck in Barcelona due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Shriya shared this long-kept secret only recently alongside a cute video of her daughter. 

Sharing it on Instagram, she wrote, "Hello people , we had a crazy but the most beautiful 2020 quarantine . While the whole world was going through a beautiful turmoil , our world changed for ever …. To a world full of adventures , excitement and learning. We are blessed to have an Angel in our life . We are so grateful to god !" 

