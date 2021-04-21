THROWBACK Video: When Digangana Suryavanshi emoted 11 emotions in a minute for mental health awareness

Digangana Suryavanshi shared the video last year and expressed how important it is for one to stay mentally fit during the lockdown.

It is well known by now that a lot of actors have been taking part in the now famous acting challenge. However, Hippi movie actress, Digangana Suryavanshi completed the challenge with like a walk on the park months before the challenge was even started. The new acting challenge consists of actors emoting six emotions - sad, guilty, manipulative, accused, breakdown and free. Digangana, in her video emoted eleven emotions within sixty seconds!

The actress went from happy, frustrated, angry, nervous, paranoid, helpless, hopeless, cheated, breaking down, ashamed and strong within a minute’s time. Digangana Suryavanshi made this video to raise awareness around mental health, and exhibited various states of depression in her video. The latest acting challenge has attempted by actors like , Bandagi Kalra and many others. The challenge was started by actress Eliana Ghen who appeared in Netflix’s hit show ‘Insatiable’.

Sharing the video of her emotions on Instagram, Digangana wrote, “I strongly believe that mental health is the driving force behind all our decisions, actions and our happiness. Simple thoughts that make really big differences! This lockdown, COVID 19 situations around the world, conversations around it have been depressive and this word “Depression” has really been hitting my mind, and I’ve been thinking about it. How I look at situations is always trying to see the brighter side of everything as I believe that keeps me motivated, healthy and happy, of course, there’s a reality which can be very harsh sometimes but I’ve always dealt with situations with positivity as I believe all shall pass by”.

