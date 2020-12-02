THROWBACK VIDEO: When KGF star Yash chopped his beard and long tresses after three years and looked suave

In 2018, Yash decided to chop off his long tresses and trimmed beard while Radhika Pandit was pregnant with her and actor's first child Ayra.

Rocking star Yash loves his long tresses and heavily bearded look. The actor has turned this into his signature personality ever since the shooting of KGF: Chapter 1 kick-started a few years ago. However, in 2018, Yash decided to chop off his long tresses and trimmed beard while Radhika Pandit was pregnant with her and actor's first child Ayra. The video of Kannada star getting himself transformed had gone viral on social media. In the throwback video, Radhika Pandit can be seen expressing her excitement as Yash finally gets ready to chop off his hair.

A couple of years ago, speaking to Bengaluru Chronicle, Yash had revealed that ever since he started shooting for KGF: Chapter 1, he decided to carry this look. "It has seen all three seasons since the film started. I always loved sporting a beard, but never this long. As an actor, I always go an extra mile, especially when it requires me to change my physical appearance to best suit the characters I will be portraying. In fact, I am afraid that people have forgotten how I look without my beard and the long hair," he revealed.

Meanwhile, Yash has geared up for his upcoming film, KGF: Chapter 2. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the film also stars Prakash Raj, Sanjay Dutt and in the key roles. The makers recently wrapped an important schedule in Hyderabad.

