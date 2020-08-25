  1. Home
Throwback Video: When Mahesh Babu received Best Actor Nandi award from Amitabh Bachchan

Mahesh Babu and Amitabh Bachchan shared a lighter moment on the stage during the Nandi Awards function held in Hyderabad in 2011.
Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu has earned a massive fan following across the country with his charming onscreen personality. The actor has entertained the audience over the years with various roles in films like Pokiri (2006), Dookudu (2011) and Businessman (2012) among many. He made his debut as a lead actor with Rajakumarudu (1999) and has won two state Nandi Awards for 'Best Actor'. After receiving 'Best Male Actor Debut'. in 2011, Mahesh Babu received best actor Nandi award for film Dookudu. The award was presented to the actor by megastar Amitabh Bachchan. One can see in this throwback video, Mahesh Babu and Amitabh Bachchan share a lighter moment on the stage during the Nandi Awards function held in Hyderabad in 2011. 

Recently, Amitabh Bachchan was tested positive for coronavirus and was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai. The whole film industry came together and wishes the megastar for a speedy recovery. Nagarjuna, Rakul Preet Singh, Chiranjeevi among other South celebs sent prayers and get well soon wishes to Big B. Mahesh Babu also tweeted, "Get well soon sir ! Wishing you a speedy recovery. 

Meanwhile, check out Mahesh Babu and Amitabh Bachchan's throwback video below: 

On the work front, Mahesh Babu will soon kick-start shooting of his next film, Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The film is directed by Parasuram and bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers. Also, Sarkaru Vaari Paata marks the reunion of Mahesh Babu and S Thaman after seven years.

The first look of the film was released on the occasion of superstar Krishna's birthday and it has already set high expectations among the moviegoers. 

