Throwback Video: When Meghana Raj broke into tears after she heard her late husband Chiranjeevi Sarja's voice

When Kannada star Chiranjeevi Sarja passed away on June 7 2020, his actress-wife Meghana Raj was 5-months pregnant. She delivered their child, Raayan in October 2020. His absence has left a void in her life that we know will never be filled. However, for their kid, Meghana is keeping herself strong. Meghana remembers Chiru every day through their memories. She keeps posting throwback photos, family moments and videos of them on Instagram.

Now, a throwback video of Meghana remembering Chiranjeevi on a reality show has resurfaced on social media. On a reality show aired on Colors Kannada, she recalled her first Valentine's Day gift from her late husband Chiranjeevi Sarja. However, when the makers played Chiru's throwback audio, she could not stop crying.

The makers of the reality show played throwback audio of Chiranjeevi showering love on Meghana. "Hi Meghana, you are really very very special. I feel so confident with you, words can’t describe. God bless you with lots of love, good health, fortune, prosperity, peace of mind and lots of money, I love you."

On hearing Chiranjeevi's voice, Meghana broke down in tears and said, "I wish this was true."

Meanwhile, for Pinkvilla’s Woman Up Season 3, Meghana Raj graced as the special guest. She opened up on she found human resilience within herself post her husband's demise and if things got better with time for her.

Meghana revealed that her baby was the first thing that came to her mind after knowing that Chiranjeevi is no more. She said, "These things are hard to take in, I didn't accept it all. Then the first thing that came to my mind was I have a baby and I need to protect it. That was the very first motherly instinct that came to me. And the next thing I did was to call up my gynecologist and tell her this has happened, please come here. So somehow, I read this somewhere that when you are carrying, every time a mother goes through a trauma, the baby starts helping the mother deal with it, internally also. Honestly, till date also I'm trying to figure out how I'm trying to get through every day so I can't give you a definite answer on what I do and how it is."



She further added, "For me, from that moment, my child became my priority. And I know how important the child is to Chiru as well. I remember, he was more excited than me when I said I'm pregnant. He was like 'oh my God', I'm going to get a son, that's was the first thing he said. I'm like I just told you I'm pregnant and you are already deciding the gender. I think that motherly instinct played a huge role in me being sane today."

