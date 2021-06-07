Throwback Video: When Nagarjuna Akkineni left Amala blushing by singing Chinni Chinni song at an event

Known as the King of the Telugu film industry, Nagarjuna has always expressed his love for Amala in public. Be it at parties, holidays or at events, Nag makes sure to make his ladylove feel special.

One of the most popular celebrity couples of the Tollywood film industry, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Amala have been setting major relationship goals for 3 decades. They fell in love after being co-actors in films like Chinababu, Shiva, Prema Yuddham and Nirnayam. Nag and Amala tied the knot in 1992, in an intimate wedding ceremony and have completed 28 years of togetherness. Known as the King of the Telugu film industry, Nagarjuna has always expressed his love for Amala in public.

Be it at parties, holidays or at events, Nag makes sure to make his ladylove feel special. At one of the events in 2014, Nag left his wife Amala blushing by singing Chinni Chinni song and it was very impromptu. The actor equally left the audience amazed with his stage presence and the way he made his wife feel special among hundreds of audience at an event. Nag's wedding proposal to Amala was as romantic. He asked to marry her out of blue during one of their trips to the USA. Two years later, they were blessed with a son Akhil Akkineni in 1994.

In one of the interviews then, Amala opened up about her fairytale love story. She had said, "Well like movies, love and marriage also happened. Nag surprised me out of the blue and asked me to marry him. When Nag proposed to me, I felt like I was going into a long holiday and it lasted for over 20 years. It’s just been a beautiful journey."

Nagarjuna was first married to Lakshmi Ramanaidu Daggubati, the daughter of Ramanaidu and Rajeswari. They have a song together, Naga Chaitanya, who is married to Samantha Akkineni.

