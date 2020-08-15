THROWBACK VIDEO: When Nayanthara and her beau Vignesh Shivan had the best time during their vacation

They both first met on the sets of 2016 film, Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, which had Nayanthara as the leading lady while Vignesh Shivan directed it.

South superstar Nayanthara and Kollywood director Vignesh Shivan are one of the most favourite couples in the South Indian film Industry. The couple have been in a relationship for many years now, and Vignesh Shivan has often posted photos on his social media page about his activities, and we cannot help but notice that he posts some amazing photos of his girlfriend Nayanthara. They both first met on the sets of 2016 film, Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, which had Nayanthara as the leading lady while Vignesh Shivan directed it.

The film was critically acclaimed and it received a tremendous response from the audience too. For Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan bagged the Best Actress and Best Director Awards, respectively, at the South Indian International Movie Awards in 2016. The film also marked Nayanthara’s come back to the entertainment industry. Check out this throwback video of Nayanthata and Vignesh Shivan, which surfaced online long back.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nayanthara has a bunch of films including RJ Balaji’s next directorial venture Mookuthi Amman. She will be seen playing the leading lady in the upcoming film of Rajinikanth titled Annaatthe. The Siruthai Siva directorial also has Khushbu Sundar, Meena and Keerthy Suresh as leading ladies. On the other hand, Vignesh Shivan’s next directorial venture is Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, which has Nayanthara and Samantha Akkineni as the leading ladies, while Vijay Sethupathi will be seen as the male lead.

