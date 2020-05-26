THROWBACK VIDEO: When Prabhas popped champagne and Kajal Aggarwal smashed cake all over his face at a party

In 2010, a video of Prabhas and Kajal Aggarwal from a party surfaced on social media and it grabbed a lot of attention. Check out the throwback video below.

Prabhas and Kajal Aggarwal's sizzling onscreen chemistry had been the talk of the town a few years ago. In fact, the two had grabbed a lot of attention over their off-screen bonding as well. They have worked together in two Telugu films namely, Darling and Mr Perfect. Their reel romance on the sets of Darling and Mr Perfect sparked off a real-life love story between them. However, they rubbished these rumours as bizarre. In 2010, a video of Prabhas and Kajal Aggarwal from a party surfaced on social media and it grabbed a lot of attention.

In the throwback video, one can see Prabhas popping the champagne and clicking pictures with everyone. This video seems to be taken on the last day of their film's shoot. Later, Kajal Aggarwal smashes cake on Prabhas' face. The duo can be seen enjoying the party and we are only waiting to see such parties and crazy moments again.

Back then, rubbishing the link-up rumours with Prabhas, Kajal said, "I don’t have to explain myself to anyone. Being linked to co-stars is part of show biz and I have been linked to every one of them. Fortunately, my parents understand this."

WATCH throwback video here:

Last year, post the release of Prabhas starrer Saaho, Kajal Aggarwal did a Q & A session with her fans on Twitter. The stunner was bombarded with several questions. One of her fans asked her about her opinion on Prabhas and his career choices. To this, she replied, "Loved his career trajectory, enjoyed working with him in the past. Always wish him the best and very proud of how he's taken Telugu cinema to a global level...."

Later, Kajal grabbed all the attention over her statement on marriage. During her appearance on the Feet Up with the Stars Telugu, host Lakshmi Manchu asked the actress if she is planning to get married anytime soon. To this she replied, "Yes, I am planning for a wedding soon."

The host further asked who she wants to Kill, Hook Up or Marry from the film industry. Kajal Aggarwal had a very bold yet interesting reply to this. Kajal went on to say, "Ram Charan – Kill, N. T. Rama Rao Jr. – Hook up and Prabhas – Marry."

