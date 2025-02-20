THROWBACK VIDEO: When Pushpa 2 star Allu Arjun revealed he was aspiring to be animator before becoming actor

In today's throwback, we revisit the time Allu Arjun revealed his interest in animation before entering showbiz. Yes, you read that right! The Pushpa 2 actor was studying animation and pursuing it before stepping into acting.

Recently, an old video of Allu Arjun resurfaced online, where the host showed the actor an animated picture and called him a "great photographer." In response, the Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo actor revealed that he was once an animator and that most of his friends are artists. While the host was surprised by this revelation, the actor shared that he had a deep love for animation.

Take a look at the video below:

In a 2020 interview, Allu Arjun spoke about his career aspirations. He mentioned that he initially wanted to be an animator but later lost interest. Growing up in a film family had a strong influence on him. No matter where he went, he felt drawn back to cinema, calling it a place with its own gravity.

"When you’re born in a film family, you’re influenced by the environment. Wherever you go, you’re bound to return to films. This place has some kind of gravity," he said.

Allu Arjun further dismissed the idea of competition among family members in the same profession. He stated that every individual follows their own path, unaffected by rivalry. From an outsider’s view, it may seem like a shared race, but in truth, each person competes only with themselves, based on their own capabilities.

Coming to his work front, Allu Arjun recently delivered a hit with Pushpa 2: The Rule. Directed by Sukumar, the movie shattered box office records and emerged as the highest-grossing Indian film.

Apart from Allu Arjun, the movie featured Fahadh Faasil, Rashmika Mandanna, Anasuya and several others in prominent roles.

Meanwhile, imagine a world where Allu Arjun became an animator instead of an actor. Do you think he would have been just as successful? Share your opinions with us in the comments.