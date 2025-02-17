THROWBACK VIDEO: When Ram Charan and Rana Daggubati shared a hilarious moment recreating a Magadheera scene

In today's throwback, we revisit the time when Ram Charan and Rana Daggubati had the time of their lives making a dubsmash video back in 2015. The two childhood friends recreated an iconic dialogue from Magadheera and couldn’t stop bursting into laughter by the end of the clip. Ram Charan and Rana Daggubati’s friendship and bond in the candid video completely stole the limelight.

Sharing the video, the Rana Naidu actor wrote on X, "Dubsmashhhh with Bhiravvvvaaa!!" Reacting to the clip, netizens wrote, "Simply super.... Friendship forever," "That bonding between you ppl.great friends," "love you both bhairava n bhallavadeva..." and more.

Take a look at the video below:

Last year, there were rumors about a rift between Rana Daggubati and Ram Charan. Film Companion asked the actor about any possible ego issues or insecurities between him, Allu Arjun, and the Game Changer actor. He responded with a smile, saying that they were not competing in the same race. Each of them follows their own journey in cinema.

Rana noted that they all experienced success in different ways, and the box office numbers speak for themselves. However, he mentioned that there are many other aspects they focus on.

Rana shared that he would like to meet Ram Charan a few months after his film releases. Regardless of the outcome, they have discussions about how they can do better next time. He believes these exchanges help them grow.

On the work front, Rana Daggubati's crime drama Rana Naidu will make a thrilling return in 2023. His intense look and action-packed sequences kept viewers hooked. After two years, the show is back for a second season with an expanded cast.

Netflix confirmed the show's return and teased an even more gripping season. This time, Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal joins the star-studded cast for an intense showdown.

Take a look at the post below:

On the other hand, Ram Charan is gearing up for the release of RC16 co-starring Janhvi Kapoor.