THROWBACK Video: When Rana Daggubati, Rakul Preet Singh, Nani had a gala time and enjoyed dessert platter

Rana Daggubati, Rakul Preet Singh, Nani, Lakshmi Manchu and Pragya Jaiswal share a great friendship and often bond over lunch and dinner nights.

The off-screen bonding of Tollywood celebrities will leave you astonished. Well, they too believe in 'Work hard-Party harder' but they avoid sharing it up on social media. A bunch of actors gel along well and party their heart out. Among many are Rana Daggubati, Rakul Preet Singh, Nani, Lakshmi Manchu and Pragya Jaiswal. These celebs share a great friendship and often bond over lunch and dinner nights. Here's a look at their throwback video when they all had a gala time together over food and long chats.

In the throwback video, one can see Rana digs in a long dessert platter while Rakul Preet Singh screams at him to click a picture. Well, this is one of the very rare but interesting and adorable moments of these celebs being around together and having a gala time. Meanwhile, Rana Daggubati is in a relationship with Miheeka Bajaj and the couple is all set to get married this year. Rana and Miheeka had a Roka ceremony last month at Ramanaidu Studios in Hyderabad. The special occasion was also attended by Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya.

WATCH throwback video here:

On the work front, Rana will be seen next in Haathi Mere Saathi, which has been titled Aranya in Telugu and Kaadan in Tamil.

On the other hand, Nani will be seen playing the lead role in V and Tuck Jagadish while Rakul Preet Singh has quite a few films in the kitty including Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2.

