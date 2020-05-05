THROWBACK VIDEO: When Sai Pallavi danced her heart out to Rowdy Baby at an awards show

In this throwback video, Sai Pallavi managed to steal the show with her few dance moves at an awards show as she danced to Rowdy Baby.

Sai Pallavi and Dhanush's 'Rowdy Baby' video from Maari 2 has set an unbeatable and a massive record of over 800 million views on YouTube. Even two years after its release, the song still garners the same attention and has been setting records. Sai Pallavi's dance moves in Rowdy Baby song has made the song super popular. The stunner won everyone's heart with her grace and managed to steal the show despite being next to Dhanush, an accomplished dancer himself. Same way, Sai Pallavi managed to steal the show with her few dance moves at an awards show as she danced to Rowdy Baby.

During one of the awards shows, the actress left everyone amazed as she grooved to the popular song from her film. One can see in the throwback video from BehindWoods awards show, Sai Pallavi is dancing her out heart and looks adorable with her expressions. The Premam actress had made a beautiful appearance in a golden saree at the awards event. Check out the video below.



On the work front, Sai Pallavi will be seen sharing the screenspace with Naga Chaitanya in their upcoming film, Love Story. Directed by Sekhar Kammula, the lead actors will be seen speaking the Telangana dialect and this is said to be one of the highlights. Though its a typical love story, the audience will get a chance to witness a lot of twists and turns.

