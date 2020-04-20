THROWBACK VIDEO: When Salman Khan, Allu Arjun, Ram Charan danced to Daddy Mummy at Chiranjeevi’s birthday bash

We bring the throwback moment when Salman Khan, Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi, Tamannaah Bhatia, Pawan Kalyan and others stole the show with their dance moves to Daddy Mummy song at Chiranjeevi’s birthday bash.

Bollywood superstar became the life of Chiranjeevi's 60th birthday party back then in 2015. Chiranjeevi's birthday bash was attended by a bevvy of Bollywood stars. Abhishek Bachchan, , and Vivek Oberoi were among the guests from the Bollywood film industry at the party. It was a star-studded event and Salman Khan, as usual, stole the show. The South stars Allu Arjun, Ram Charan and Rana Daggubati played perfect hosts as they attended the guests and also set the dance floor on fire with killer moves.

We bring the throwback moment when Salman Khan, Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi, Tamannaah Bhatia, Pawan Kalyan and others stole the show with their dance moves to Daddy Mummy song at Chiranjeevi’s birthday bash. It was a memorable night and the party was the talk of the town. Chiranjeevi managed to bring the biggies under one roof and the videos from the party surfaced on social media.

Check out some of the videos from Chiranjeevi's 60th birthday bash, held in 2015:

Salman khan, Ram Charn with Chiranjeevi at his Birthday Bash!! *Inside Video* :P pic.twitter.com/45sqtLzwsI — pulkit (@jerseyno27) August 23, 2015

Others who had attended the party were Venkatesh, Nagarjuna with his son Naga Chaitanya, Mohan Babu, Daggubati Venkatesh, Khushboo Sundar, Charmee, , Ileana D'Cruz among many others.

Here's another video of Rana Daggubati and Allu Arjun dancing to 'Selfie Le Le' from Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

