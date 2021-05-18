THROWBACK VIDEO: Yash's little daughter Ayra feeding food to him amidst lockdown is beyond adorable

KGF star Yash had shared this cute throwback video of him trying to fool his daughter Ayra while feeding her food. But clearly, she seems to be super smart.

KGF star Yash might be known for his strong onscreen presence but he has got a very different side in real life. Especially when it comes to his kids, Ayra and Yatharv. Even when he is busy with the shooting of his films, Yash makes sure to remove some time out to be with his wife Radhika Pandit and kids at home. As the entire world was on lockdown last year due to the pandemic, Kannada superstar Yash made the best use of his time by spending it all with his kids at home. One of the adorable videos that has got our heart is wherein his daughter Ayra is insisting Yash to eat his food.

Yash had shared this cute throwback video of him trying to fool his daughter Ayra while feeding her food. But clearly, she seems to be super smart. One can see in the video, Yash and Ayra are having a cute banter while enjoying their food and their bonding will instantly bring a smile to your face. Captioning the video, Yash wrote, "And i surrender... P.S " Perks of home quarantine " my t-shirt doesn't agree though Stay safe everyone. "

Check out another super cute video of Yash having a fun time with his son.

Yash is not active much on Instagram but when he is, the actor makes sure t treat his fans with such adorable videos and photos of his kids.

One of the cutest couples in the Sandalwood film industry, Yash and Radhika Pandit got married in 2016. Their first, Ayra was born in 2018. They welcomed their second baby, a son Yatharv in 2019.

Also Read: Charmme Kaur thanks ‘her Liger’ Vijay Deverakonda as he surprises her with a goodie box on her birthday On the work front, Yash will be seen next in Prashanth Neel directorial KGF: Chapter 2. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Prakash Raj and as the new addition to the cast.

