THROWBACK VIDEOS: When Samantha Akkineni made Naga Chaitanya dance and he unleashed his crazy side

Opposites attract and Samantha and Naga Chaitanya are a perfect example of that. While Sam is super active on social media, Chaitanya is the opposite and keeps himself away from the media glare.

Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya are one of the most adorable couples in the South Indian film industry. They met each other as co-stars on the sets of their debut film Ye Maaya Chesave in 2009. They became best friends and after dating for 8 years, Samantha and Chaitanya got married in a dreamy Goa destination wedding in October 2017. ChaySam, as fondly called by their fans have always proved they are a match made in heaven. Opposites attract and Samantha and Naga Chaitanya are a perfect example of that.

While Sam is super active on social media, Chaitanya is the opposite and keeps himself away from the media glare. He is a very shy and anti-social persona. However, there were times when Sam let his crazy side out by dragging him to the dance floor at parties and events. Today, we look back at a video from their private party and it is all things crazy. One can see in the video, Samantha and Naga Chaitanya dancing to Ricky Martin's popular track, Livin' La Vida Loca. It is very rare to see the Majili actor dancing his heart out. We already can't stop watching it on repeat mode.

Here's another throwback video that shows them dancing to the popular song We Will Rock You at a live concert in Spain. Naga Chaitanya is pretending to be as enthusiastic as his wife and it is super cute. Don't you think?



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha Akkineni (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

"Almost 10 years ago, we met at the shoot of Ye Maya Chesave. And for the last seven years, I have been trying my best to impress Samantha. I had no other option but to marry her," Chaitanya revealed during an event of his film back then.

Also Read: Shruti Haasan takes crystal therapy at home; Shares a glimpse of her room's boho corner

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×